Chatham Co. Detention Center inmate dies after being found unresponsive
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An inmate has died after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Chatham County Detention Center.
According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:18 p.m. on Monday a unit officer found Marco Ochoa unresponsive in his cell.
EMS, medical staff and officers attempted lifesaving measures. Ochoa was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 5 Investigative Office is conducting an investigation.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.