Chatham County crews removing debris caused by Idalia

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been three weeks since Hurricane Idalia made its way through the Coastal Empire.

This week, Chatham County is helping residents remove some of the debris caused by the storm. The county started sending out crews Monday.

“We realize that it has been a couple of weeks since the storm came through but folks may just now be getting to that debris clean up and in their yards and property so, again we have crews going out starting today in the Georgetown area of unincorporated Chatham County as well as the west side of unincorporated Chatham County picking that debris up,” said Sean Evans with Chatham County’s Public Information Office.

The county is asking those who intend to take advantage of this service to make sure all the debris is placed on the curb.

If it is loose, put it in paper bags. Remember, the debris left for pick up must be less than four feet long to help crews pick up as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.