Cool morning, comfortable afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It a bit on the “cool” side this morning!

Temperatures are much cooler this morning! Many of us are waking up to 50s and 60s! pic.twitter.com/ozXJ8ztz1J — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) September 19, 2023

High pressure builds in today, keeping it clear and cooler in the morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s for some inland communities, with lower 60s possible around Savannah. Highs return to the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine still around. This evening will be dry and cool with temperatures in the 70s at sunset. A few coastal showers will be possible overnight.

Marine forecast: We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with highs in the lower 80s along the coast. The wave heights will be around 2 feet high along with a low risk for rip currents. The UV index will still be very high with a northeasterly breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Wednesday remains mostly dry for far inland communities, but a few coastal communities could see a shower or two starting in the morning. Highs will be in the mid 80s Wednesday afternoon with isolated showers possible.

Onshore flow will still be around on Thursday, allowing for a few showers to push inland as early as the morning commute. The best chance of rain will be closer to the coast. Afternoon highs will only be in the lower 80s Thursday afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible as well.

The chance for scattered showers along the coast will increasing during the end of the week. A low-pressure system is expected to develop off the Georgia and South Carolina coast by Friday morning. This will keep us cooler, but also increase our chance of rain, bring in clouds and breezy conditions. Coastal communities could have wind gusts near 30 miles per hour.

Highs will likely only top out near 80 on Friday and Saturday, neither will be good beach days. Wave heights on Friday will be over 4 feet.

Tropical update:

The low-pressure system mentioned above has a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical depression heading into the weekend. This system will likely remain offshore as it then moves northwest on Saturday/Sunday.

Nigel is a hurricane in the middle of the Atlantic and is not expected to impact land.

Our next tropical wave will move off the western coast of Africa during the middle of the week. this system will likely become a tropical depression toward the end of the week or this weekend.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

