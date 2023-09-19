Five people exposed to rabies in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - Five people were exposed to rabies after a raccoon tested positive for rabies in Beaufort County.

The raccoon was found near Old Mill Crossing and Stepping Stone Way.

Officials say the raccoon was submitted to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control laboratory for testing on Sept. 15 and was confirmed to have rabies on Sept. 16.

The raccoon is the first animal in Beaufort County to test positive for rabies in 2023.

“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program director.

There have been 63 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.

Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2022, none of the 83 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Beaufort County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at https://scdhec.gov/RabiesContacts.

For more information on rabies click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.