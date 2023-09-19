Healthy Savannah awarded $5 million grant to address health disparities in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah organization has been awarded a grant for more than $5 million to continue its efforts in keeping our community healthy.

Healthy Savannah says 41 communities across the country were selected for this grant and of those 41 Savannah is one of just 28 to be re-upped for another five years.

“The entire focus of the grant is to address health disparities here Chatham County for our low wealth African American communities,” Deputy Director Armand Turner said.

It’s called the Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Grant, and Turner who’s looking over it for the Savannah organization says it will breed direct results.

“We want our people to be able to eat healthier food, be able to walk and be physically active at a higher level and this grant will help push that forward.”

He says for areas like this to feel that impact, community-wide cooperation will be key.

