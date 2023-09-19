Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7

An in-depth look at why experts say not handling rechargeable batteries properly could lead to explosions and fires. Plus, how one state saved its state bird.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+ a warning about the items found in almost every home that can cause severe burns or explode and spark fires! Rechargeable batteries are powering more and more of our lives but experts say if not handled properly explosions and fires could occur. We have an in-depth look at research underway to better understand why lithium batteries ignite. Plus, little lives are at risk: we’ll show you the battery that could land your child in the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannan Barnwell
Chatham Co. woman sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for armed robbery
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris from missing F-35 jet found, according to Joint Base Charleston
Ribbon cutting held for new Amazon fulfillment center
Ribbon cutting held for new Amazon fulfillment center
One dead after fire in Sea Pines

Latest News

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
Chatham County crews removing debris caused by Idalia
Chatham County crews removing debris caused by Idalia
Source: WTOC
Chatham Co. Detention Center inmate dies after being found unresponsive
THE News at 11
Chatham County crews removing debris caused by Idalia
THE News at 11
Debris from missing F-35 jet found, according to Joint Base Charleston