Officers take in pig spotted on Bacon Creek Road

Officers with the Corbin Police Department spotted a wayward pig roaming the streets in their...
Officers with the Corbin Police Department spotted a wayward pig roaming the streets in their community Saturday.(Corbin Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – Police in Kentucky have an odd inmate in custody and are looking for its owner.

Officers with the Corbin Police Department spotted a wayward pig roaming the streets in their community Saturday.

But it wasn’t just any street. They found the pig strolling down Bacon Creek Road.

Yes, you read that right.

The department made a post about the pig on Facebook searching for its owner.

“Please hurry before the Corbin Fire Department gets hungry,” the post jokes.

