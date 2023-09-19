Sky Cams
Port Wentworth resident frustrated with flooding coming from neighbor’s house
By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A water break in a Port Wentworth neighborhood has some residents frustrated.

Jim Dunigan lives right beside the house he says a water main leak seems to be coming from. He adds that the water has been running steady since Thursday night.

He says that once notified, the city came out right away to assess the situation before leaving them a notice that workers would be back Monday. But as of Monday afternoon, the water was still flowing.

“How long is this thing gonna go? I mean I’m at the point where I almost don’t have water pressure. Thinking they were gonna be here this morning, I filled up buckets of water so we could fill up the commodes and things like that,” said Dunigan.

We did reach out to the City of Port Wentworth. They told WTOC that they are aware of the situation and plan to fix it.

