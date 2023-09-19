Savannah Fire Department responds to chemical mixture call on Walden Lane

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was taken to the hospital for a minor chemical inhalation injury Tuesday.

The Savannah Fire Department Hazmat team responded to a chemical mixture call on Walden Lane.

Officials say the Hazmat team has controlled the scene.

