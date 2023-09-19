Sky Cams
Special election for Chatham County’s District 2 commissioner race

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Time is running out to cast your ballot in Chatham County’s District 2 commissioner race.

Polls close in district two at 7 p.m.

This is the race to fill the unexpired term of Larry “Gator” Rivers who passed away earlier this year following a battle with cancer.

Four people are looking to fill that seat: David Tootle, Malinda Hodge, Michael Hamilton, and Ni’Aisha Banks

Despite district two’s location in the City of Savannah, the county Board of Elections says roughly 900 people have cast their ballot out of approximately 24,000 eligible voters.

The county’s elections supervisor says he believes the low turnout is because of voter confusion saying despite all the information that went out to voters some may be confusing this election with the city municipal races coming in November.

As for the voters who did turn out Tuesday, they said it was important for them to cast their ballot despite the low turnout.

“It’s definitely a little disappointing to see that there weren’t more people out, although it is after the lunch hour, so maybe that’s due to it. I always like to see a lot of folks out at the polls,” said voter Pfeffer McMaken.

“I was maybe the 60th to vote, which is fine for you know, it’s a special election, it’s the only thing on in Chatham County. It’s tough to do these off elections, but if they make it easy, everybody should come out,” said voter Jerry Connor.

Whoever wins Thursday’s special election will serve out the remainder of River’s term which ends late next year.

The Board of Elections says the low number of precincts for Thursday’s voting means that results should come in quickly once polls close.

