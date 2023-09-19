Sky Cams
Woman injured in crash involving Toombs Co. deputy

(WTOC (custom credit) | WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman was injured in a crash involving a Toombs County Sheriff’s Office deputy Sunday night.

It happened at about 7 p.m. at the intersection of East Clifton Avenue and Reidsville Road in Lyons.

The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy was on his way to an aggravated assault call with his emergency lights on in the left lane of Reidsville Road.

They believe a sedan driver didn’t see the emergency lights and turned left in front of the deputy.

The driver of the sedan was thrown from the car during the wreck and flown to Jacksonville, Florida where she remains in critical condition.

The deputy was released from the hospital and remains on medical leave.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

