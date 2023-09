SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC won three GABBY awards from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters.

WTOC won the GABBY for “Best Newscast”, “Best Online Produced Story”, and “Best Feature Story.”

WTOC was in the small market television category for all awards.

The awards banquet was held Saturday on Jekyll Island.

