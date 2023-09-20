Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

14-year-old boy shot while putting up Halloween decorations

By Brian Sherrod and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being badly injured in a shooting in southern Colorado.

The teen has been identified as Isaac Martinez. The shooting happened on Sept. 9 on West Ash Street in Pueblo while the boy was hanging up Halloween decorations, police said.

Isaac’s uncle Manuel said he had surgery to repair his bladder and remove a bullet from his hip.

This happened on September 9th on West Ash Street in Pueblo while police say the boy was...
This happened on September 9th on West Ash Street in Pueblo while police say the boy was hanging up Halloween decorations. Isaac’s uncle Manuel tells 11 News he had surgery to get his bladder repaired and get a bullet removed from his hip. Isaac now has metal plates in his hip and is currently recovering in the hospital.(Manuel Martinez)

Isaac has metal plates in his hip and is currently recovering in the hospital.

Pueblo Police Department Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said the department is currently working with detectives to see if they have a suspect or a person of interest.

Police have confirmed a black car being used in connection with the shooting.

Pueblo Police said it’s working to develop a case to help Isaac’s family get answers.

“We are glad he is doing better, and hopefully, we will be able to develop a case to where we can prosecute in court,” Ortega said.

A GoFundMe page that Isaac’s uncle created is collecting money for his recovery. So far, it has raised $1,200.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ribbon cutting held for new Amazon fulfillment center
Ribbon cutting held for new Amazon fulfillment center
Alex Murdaugh speaks to Judge Clifton Newman Thursday morning in a Beaufort County courtroom...
Murdaugh agrees to plea deal on federal financial charges
Source: WTOC
Chatham Co. Detention Center inmate dies after being found unresponsive
Shannan Barnwell
Chatham Co. woman sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for armed robbery
Chatham Co. Detention Center
Inmate deaths caused by apparent drug overdoses, says Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

FILE - Climate activists rally in front of the White House at Lafayette Square to demand that...
Biden is using executive power to create a New Deal-style American Climate Corps
FILE - Former officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right,...
Prosecutors will lay out case against officers in the death of Elijah McClain in a Denver suburb
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
What will Federal Reserve do next? Any hint of future rate hikes will be key focus of latest meeting
Tennis legend Billie Jean King speaks during the opening ceremony of the of the U.S. Open...
On 50th anniversary of Billie Jean King’s ‘Battle of the Sexes’ win, a push to honor her in Congress