2nd Yellow-Legged hornet nest destroyed, origin confirmed by Georgia Department of Agriculture

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that a second Yellow-Legged hornet nest was wiped out and they have figured out where the insects came from.

In addition to a second nest being located and destroyed, the Georgia Department of Agriculture made announcements about where the hornets came from, where they are now, and new methods of stopping them from spreading.

The GDA also said that complete eradication is a long process, meaning zero hornets have to be seen in a three-year period for the fight to be over.

“The most important thing and success of this is going to be the public involvement,” said Dr. Tim Davis, an agriculture and natural resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension.

When it comes to what you can do, the GDA says to resist the urge to kill them and report any sightings directly to the department. Leaving the hornets alive makes them easier to track back to their nests, like the second one that was found on Wilmington Island last Friday.

According to the GDA, the twelve confirmed sightings have been on Whitemarsh Island, Wilmington Island, and Thunderbolt. Through genetic testing, University of Georgia scientists determined where the hornets come from.

“The genetic testing has confirmed Asia, right, so we know that they come from that part of the world, how they got here is still a question but you put the pieces together, you know the port is in Savannah, so it’s very likely that’s the method of transportation and how they got here,” said Tyler Harper, a commissioner with the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

The GDA says that throughout the eradication process, a positive sign has been the fact that neither of the nests showed signs of queens or males being produced, which means that the chances of new nests being made is significantly lower.

“The fact that this process has not started happening yet in this particular nest increases our chance of successful and complete eradication,” said Harper.

The USDA is sending more money for the fight against the hornets in Georgia, and partnerships have expanded to Clemson and University of Florida to prevent the insects from making their way to neighboring states.

