SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three days of Greek music, dancing, history and of course food is just a few weeks away as the Savannah Greek Festival is set to return for its 72nd year October 5-7.

Tommy Danos of the organizing committee is here with us this morning with a look ahead to one of Savannah’s most popular ethnic festivals.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.