Bridge closed on US 21 near Beaufort and Hampton County
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - The bridge on US 21 near the Beaufort and Hampton County line is closed after a train derailed.
Officials say the bridge is damaged.
South Carolina Department of Transportation engineers are assessing the extent of the damage and making a plan for reopening the overpass.
A signed detour route is in place. Drivers are encouraged to plan their route in advance and follow the directional signage in place.
