Chatham Fire crews respond to incident at Southwest Elementary School

(Live 5)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham firefighters responded to an incident at Southwest Elementary School on Ogeechee Road Wednesday.

Officials say there was a power outage in the area of Southwest Middle School that caused lights to flicker and the power went out in the building. At the time, only a few students were in the building for the YMCA after school care program.

The administrators did an inspection of the building and someone thought they smelled smoke.  As a precautionary measure, the fire department was called and they responded immediately but found no evidence of any fire related activity.  

Administrators meeting in the building resumed their work and the all-clear was given before 5:00 p.m.

There is also a power outage in that area according to Georgia Power. The company says just over 500 buildings are affected.

