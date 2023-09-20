Community, organizations come together to end human trafficking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Putting an end to human trafficking.

That’s what brought people together Wednesday at Savannah Tech.

Tharros Place, a local nonprofit serving underage survivors of human trafficking, hosted their Fall Human Trafficking Stakeholder meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The goal is to bring different organizations and community members together to learn more about human trafficking and work together to bring it to an end.

The executive director of Tharros Place, Julie Wade, says a day like today is an important step in the right direction.

“People are really interested in this issue. They’re starting to realize this is happening in our community to our young people and they want to get involved. Everybody agrees it’s absolutely awful and abhorrent and people are ready to do something about it. So, seeing this huge mix of people from around our community come together is really exciting for us.”

