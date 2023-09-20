Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Community, organizations come together to end human trafficking

Wednesday Tharros Place hosted their Fall Human Trafficking Stakeholder Meeting
Human Trafficking Stakeholder Meeting
Human Trafficking Stakeholder Meeting(WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Putting an end to human trafficking.

That’s what brought people together Wednesday at Savannah Tech.

Tharros Place, a local nonprofit serving underage survivors of human trafficking, hosted their Fall Human Trafficking Stakeholder meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The goal is to bring different organizations and community members together to learn more about human trafficking and work together to bring it to an end.

The executive director of Tharros Place, Julie Wade, says a day like today is an important step in the right direction.

“People are really interested in this issue. They’re starting to realize this is happening in our community to our young people and they want to get involved. Everybody agrees it’s absolutely awful and abhorrent and people are ready to do something about it. So, seeing this huge mix of people from around our community come together is really exciting for us.”

If you missed today’s meeting but would still like to find a way to get involved click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ribbon cutting held for new Amazon fulfillment center
Ribbon cutting held for new Amazon fulfillment center
Alex Murdaugh speaks to Judge Clifton Newman Thursday morning in a Beaufort County courtroom...
Murdaugh agrees to plea deal on federal financial charges
Chatham Co. Detention Center
Inmate deaths caused by apparent drug overdoses, says Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office
Source: WTOC
Chatham Co. Detention Center inmate dies after being found unresponsive
Shannan Barnwell
Chatham Co. woman sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for armed robbery

Latest News

Toledo police lights
‘Suspicious death’ of 6-month-old Liam Rye under investigation, according to coroner’s office
Andre Jerome Rouse
Man sentenced after leading police on high-speed chase, injuring 2 deputies
Man sentenced after leading police on high-speed chase, injuring 2 deputies
No injuries reported in house fire on Staffwood Road
No injuries reported in house fire on Staffwood Road