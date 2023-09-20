Cool morning, wetter end of the week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are cool again this morning, with lows in the low to mid 60s during out morning commute.

Wednesday remains mostly dry for far inland communities, but a few coastal communities could see a shower or two starting in the morning. Highs will be in the mid 80s with an onshore breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour. 70s return around sunset, with another nice evening ahead.

Temperatures are just a little bit warmer today, but most of us will stay dry other than a few coastal showers. pic.twitter.com/0poVy5zQ7Q — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) September 20, 2023

Onshore flow will still be around on Thursday, allowing for a few showers to push inland overnight into the morning commute. The best chance of rain will be closer to the coast, but scattered showers and a storm or two will spread inland during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

A low-pressure system is expected be off the Georgia and South Carolina coast by Friday morning. This will keep us cooler but bring in a chance of showers along with breezy beach conditions. Coastal communities could have wind gusts near 30 miles per hour.

Boating conditions will progressively worsen heading into the weekend as a coastal low makes a pass offshore. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/VNxnb7rwrh — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) September 20, 2023

Highs will likely only top out near 80 on Friday and Saturday, neither will be good beach days. Wave heights on Friday will be over 4 feet.

Tropical update:

The low-pressure system mentioned above has a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical depression heading into the weekend. This system will likely remain offshore as it then moves northwest on Saturday/Sunday.

Nigel is a hurricane in the middle of the Atlantic and is not expected to impact land.

Our next tropical wave will move off the western coast of Africa during the middle of the week. this system will likely become a tropical depression toward the end of the week or this weekend.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

