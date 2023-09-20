Georgia Southern’s Business Innovation Group hosts expo for entrepreneurship and innovation

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern partnering with the community to share ideas.

Tuesday, the university’s Business Innovation Group, or BIG, hosted their very first BIG Expo for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

They came together with the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority and The Creative Coast to make the event happen.

Organizer Katherine Blake says it’s about more than just networking and sharing ideas, though.

“The event is a combination of a trade show/ stage format with fast pitches, interviews, and TikTok talks in addition to a big idea excelerator which has been put together by the Creative Coast in Savannah, Georgia.”

