GHSA rules Savannah High, Cross Creek must both forfeit games after fight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Both Savannah High and Cross Creek must forfeit a game each after a football game was ended early due to a fight.

The Georgia High School Association ruled that both schools will forfeit and record a loss in the teams’ upcoming game.

The contest between Savannah High and Cross Creek was ended early after a fight started between two opposing players during the game on Friday, Sept. 15.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said coaches tried to break up the fight when a Savannah High coach was injured after being hit with a helmet. There were other minor injuries reported as well.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.