How to overcome generational anxiety with Dr. Lauren Cook

By Tim Guidera
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Being ‘young and carefree’ is not a combination we hear as much anymore with Millennials and GenZers considered two of the most anxious generations in history.

That is a concept Dr. Lauren Cook has studied extensively.

Dr. Cook’s new book “Generational Anxiety’' came out Tuesday.

She joined Morning Break to share with suggestions on how to “ride the wave rather than constantly swim against it.’’

