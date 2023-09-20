Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society’s 16th annual Buddy Walk to be held October 7

By Tim Guidera
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society’s 16th Annual Buddy Walk is coming up in less than a month and that is the same amount of time left to enter the LDSS raffle for a new 2023 car.

The drawing will be at the Buddy Walk in Forsyth Park on Oct. 7. That’s when one person will win a car donated by the Grainger family either a Honda CRV or a Nissan Rogue.

Only 1,000 raffle tickets will be sold at $100 each. Proceeds will help fund LDSS Family Support Program.

Bill Grainger has been a longtime supporter of LDSS -- he has three employees from the special-needs community working at his dealerships in addition to having donated multiple cars to be raffled in recent years.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ribbon cutting held for new Amazon fulfillment center
Ribbon cutting held for new Amazon fulfillment center
Alex Murdaugh speaks to Judge Clifton Newman Thursday morning in a Beaufort County courtroom...
Murdaugh agrees to plea deal on federal financial charges
Source: WTOC
Chatham Co. Detention Center inmate dies after being found unresponsive
Shannan Barnwell
Chatham Co. woman sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for armed robbery
Chatham Co. Detention Center
Inmate deaths caused by apparent drug overdoses, says Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

72nd annual Savannah Greek Festival returning October 5
72nd annual Savannah Greek Festival returning October 5
How to conquer generational anxiety with Dr. Lauren Cook
How to overcome generational anxiety with Dr. Lauren Cook
Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society’s 16th annual Buddy Walk to be held October 7
Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society’s 16th annual Buddy Walk to be held October 7
72nd annual Savannah Greek Festival returning October 5
72nd annual Savannah Greek Festival returning October 5