Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society’s 16th annual Buddy Walk to be held October 7

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society’s 16th Annual Buddy Walk is coming up in less than a month and that is the same amount of time left to enter the LDSS raffle for a new 2023 car.

The drawing will be at the Buddy Walk in Forsyth Park on Oct. 7. That’s when one person will win a car donated by the Grainger family either a Honda CRV or a Nissan Rogue.

Only 1,000 raffle tickets will be sold at $100 each. Proceeds will help fund LDSS Family Support Program.

Bill Grainger has been a longtime supporter of LDSS -- he has three employees from the special-needs community working at his dealerships in addition to having donated multiple cars to be raffled in recent years.

