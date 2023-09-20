Man sentenced after leading police on high-speed chase, injuring 2 deputies

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man convicted of leading police on a high-speed chase that injured two deputies will spend the next 13 years behind bars.

Andre Rouse was found guilty of nine counts in Bryan County Superior Court this week.

He was accused of leading Bryan County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase along I-95 and Highway 144 last September.

Prosecutors said chase speeds reached more than 120 miles per hour and ended near the Ft. Stewart gate when Rouse used his car offensively, injuring two deputies and damaging their vehicles.

In a statement, Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney Billy Nelson said, “We want every motorist that drives in our jurisdiction to be aware that fleeing from law enforcement and placing lives in danger in our Circuit will not be tolerated.”

Rouse was initially stopped after being suspected of driving under the influence.

The injured deputies are expected to be OK.

