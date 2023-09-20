Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

No injuries reported in house fire on Staffwood Road

No injuries reported in house fire on Staffwood Road
No injuries reported in house fire on Staffwood Road(Burton Fire)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District responded to a house fire Wednesday.

This happened around 12:30 p.m. on Staffwood Road.

When crews arrived on the scene they saw smoke coming from the home.

No injuries were reported and residents were out of the home upon arrival.

The fire is under investigation but appears unintentional at this time, fire officials say.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ribbon cutting held for new Amazon fulfillment center
Ribbon cutting held for new Amazon fulfillment center
Alex Murdaugh speaks to Judge Clifton Newman Thursday morning in a Beaufort County courtroom...
Murdaugh agrees to plea deal on federal financial charges
Chatham Co. Detention Center
Inmate deaths caused by apparent drug overdoses, says Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office
Source: WTOC
Chatham Co. Detention Center inmate dies after being found unresponsive
Shannan Barnwell
Chatham Co. woman sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for armed robbery

Latest News

Savannah High, Cross Creek high school football
Savannah High, Cross Creek high school football game ends after fight breaks out
Train derails, hits viaduct in Yemassee
Blue Earth County Road 4 will be closed to thru-traffic beginning Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Bridge closed on US 21 near Beaufort and Hampton County
Andre Jerome Rouse
Man sentenced after leading police on high-speed chase, injuring 2 deputies