No injuries reported in house fire on Staffwood Road

BURTON, S.C (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District responded to a house fire Wednesday.

This happened around 12:30 p.m. on Staffwood Road.

When crews arrived on the scene they saw smoke coming from the home.

No injuries were reported and residents were out of the home upon arrival.

The fire is under investigation but appears unintentional at this time, fire officials say.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.