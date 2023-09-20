Sky Cams
SLED charges former Ridgeland police officer with domestic violence

(WTOC (custom credit) | WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Lowcountry police officer is in jail after state police say he was arrested on domestic violence charges.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says 42-year-old Kyle Horton is charged with 2nd Degree domestic violence.

According to a warrant, the incident happened back in July.

The warrant says Horton was not only employed by the Ridgeland Police Department at the time but he was on duty when it happened.

Horton was booked into the Jasper County Detention Center.

