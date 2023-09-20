Sky Cams
Supporting organizations for World Alzheimer’s Day

Alzheimer's Association
Alzheimer's Association
By Tyler Manion
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is World Alzheimer’s Day, as the disease impacting more than 55 million people across the globe takes center stage.

All donations made to the Alzheimer’s Association before midnight on September 21st will be matched by the organization and the funds and awareness raised by the day are crucial to the fight.

The Alzheimer’s Association is global, with walks to end the disease spread out in communities like ours. A personal connection causes many people to join the cause... people like Carolyn Bush.

“My mom and I was always close.”

Her mom passed a few years ago, after being diagnosed in 2011. Carolyn became her mother’s caregiver, supporting her while the disease took over and keeping in mind the person she was before it.

“I knew my mom before dementia, and I know that wasn’t her,” said Bush.

She says it allowed them to spend more time together, but adds especially more than a decade ago... it was difficult to navigate treatments and find support.

“There was not a cure and there was very little known about how to take care of someone going through Alzheimer’s in 2011.”

Now through organizations like the one she volunteers for, help is more readily available and for how you can be a part of that this World Alzheimer’s Day, Carolyn has a recommendation.

“I want them to realize that today might be my day, but it’ll be your day tomorrow and to be ready to accept the responsibilities of supporting a family if you are not going through it or reach out to the organization and support the organization.”

