‘Suspicious death’ of 6-month-old Liam Rye under investigation, according to coroner’s office

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The death of a 6-month-old baby is being called suspicious, according to the Chatham County Coroner’s Office.

Chatham County Coroner David Campbell said the suspicious death of Liam Rye is being investigated.

Rye died on Sept. 5 at Memorial Health in Savannah.

According to the coroner’s office, the exact cause of Rye’s death is currently unclear.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.