SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Teaching Science and Physics is also about helping students learn critical thinking for themselves.

Meet this week’s WTOC Top Teacher, Dr. Vickie Watson from St. Vincent’s Academy in Savannah.

We were able to surprise Dr. Vickie Watson with the WTOC Top Top Teacher award at St. Vincent’s Academy in Savannah.

“Most of my family are teachers. or school support as some sort. I said I wouldn’t do it but I ended up following that.”

Watson teaches Physics and has well over 20 years in the classroom.

“I started out teaching, I don’t know if you guys remember, at the science museum in Savannah. I was the planeterium director for almost 10 years, then after, I started teaching high school out at South Effingham High School for 20 years. And now this is my fourth year at St. Vincent’s.”

She says her motivation each day is her students.

“I love my students, they keep me on my toes.”

“It’s always nice for me to see the light go on. when they understand some concept that before never occurred to them.”

“As you can tell she loves her kids, She’s very passionate about what she does. Obviously physics is not an easy subject and relates that to our girls,” Principal Dawn Odom said.

“I want them to have a happy life. I want them to be able to make good decisions, I want them to be able to think for themselves. and to be responsible for themselves.”

Dr. Vickie Watson this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

