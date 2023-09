YEMASSEE, S.C. (WTOC) - A train derailed in Yemassee on Wednesday morning.

The derailment happened at approximately 7 a.m., according to the Yemassee Police Department. Police said several cars derailed and one or more of the derailed cars struck a viaduct that caused structural damage.

#TrafficAlert Emergency Services are operating at an incident which has resulted in road closures at the following railroad crossings:

-River Rd & Railroad Ave N

-Salkehatchie Rd & Wall St

-Castle Hall Rd & Yemassee Hwy



Traffic should use an alternate route — Yemassee Police Department (@YemasseePD) September 20, 2023

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

