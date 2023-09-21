Filing: Murdaugh’s legal team says AG’s office made ‘bad faith’ claims to delay motion for new trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The legal team for disgraced Lowcountry attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh said in a legal filing on Thursday the state attorney general’s office responded “in bad faith” to their motion for a new trial.

Murdaugh’s legal team has accused Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill of tampering with the jury in Murdaugh’s murder trial.

“Mr. Murdaugh included several affidavits as exhibits to the motion to show that the very serious allegations against Ms. Hill are not mere speculation but have sworn evidentiary support,” Murdaugh’s legal team wrote in a filing on Thursday.

On Friday, the S.C. Attorney General’s Office moved to dismiss Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial because it was “procedurally defective” and gave his lawyers 10 days to re-submit their motion.

Murdaugh’s legal team is pushing back against these procedural errors and claims the S.C. Attorney General’s Office is making Murdaugh ”spend weeks jumping through preposterous procedural hoops invented only for him.”

“The court should disregard the state’s bad faith ‘procedural defect’ arguments, deem the state’s response a consent to the Motion, and expeditiously grant it,” his attorney’s argue.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is actively investigating Murdaugh’s claims of jury tampering, but the inquiry revealed there were significant factual disputes to the claims.

WIS News 10 has reached out to the state attorney general’s office and is waiting for a response.

The former Lowcountry lawyer was convicted for the murders of his wife Maggie, and son Paul earlier this year.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.