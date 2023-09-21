Free rabies vaccine and microchip clinic underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dogs need regular Rabies shots. Dog owners should want their dog micro-chipped.

There is a one-stop clinic for both Thursday.

Several community partners are coming together for a Free Rabies and Microchip Clinic this afternoon at EnMarket Arena.

Chelsea Sawyer, of CEMA, and Dr. Jake Harper, of Chatham Emergency Animal Services are here with details.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.