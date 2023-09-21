Sky Cams
Free rabies vaccine and microchip clinic underway

By Tim Guidera
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dogs need regular Rabies shots. Dog owners should want their dog micro-chipped.

There is a one-stop clinic for both Thursday.

Several community partners are coming together for a Free Rabies and Microchip Clinic this afternoon at EnMarket Arena.

Chelsea Sawyer, of CEMA, and Dr. Jake Harper, of Chatham Emergency Animal Services are here with details.

