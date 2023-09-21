Guyton Elementary awarded with literacy leader banner Thursday

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An Effingham Elementary School is getting recognized on the state-level.

The state’s school superintendent is recognizing a rise in reading right in Effingham County.

“You figure you’re probably in the top 10-percent when it comes to reading across the state.”

State’s school Superintendent Richard Woods visited Guyton Elementary Thursday afternoon to present a literacy leader banner.

He says only around 200 of Georgia’s 2,300 schools are being awarded.

“The only elementary school right now to have one of the banners and one to be a title one school, which means you know you come in with a little more challenges that some schools don’t necessarily face,” Richard Woods said.

To get a banner scores had to be above 90% or rose by more than 15.

Georgia superintendent says he’s recognizing growth from last year’s third graders whose reading scores jumped by more than 16-percent.

Guyton Elementary’s principal says it’s a community effort.

“It takes a village. i feel like we have a great village here in Guyton. i feel like our parents have done a great job helping kids with homework when they come. i feel like being a title 1 school helps a lot too because we have tons of services to provide to our kids,” Greg Manior said.

Guyton and beyond Georgia superintendent says he wants to keep progress going.

“This is an investment for a lifetime. I’m committed to make sure we continue to see that growth. The banners themselves make an allotment for growth. As I said today, this is not a one and done.”

Other stops the state superintendent made Thursday included Liberty and Chatham counties.

