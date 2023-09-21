Kevin Exley wins seat on Rincon City Council in special election

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City Of Rincon hosted a special election earlier this week filling a role that’s been opened for several months.

The City Of Rincon opened polls Tuesday to fill an empty city council seat following Damon Rahn’s departure in June.

Now that seat is taken.

Kevin Exley claimed the win over opponent Eric Hills bringing in around 370 votes.

During the two-year term, Exley says he wants to focus on adjusting term limits, updating ordinances, and adding some neighborhood safety measures.

After losing the run for mayor, he says winning feels good.

“We had a debate, we had a town hall. My opponent didn’t show, he said that he had enough votes to win. We beat him with 70% of the vote, so it just goes to show you that when people get out to vote, we can make a difference,” said Exley.

The city council in Rincon meets the second and fourth Monday of every month so you can head out to that next meeting on the 25th at 7 p.m.

