Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Kevin Exley wins seat on Rincon City Council in special election

By Anna Black
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City Of Rincon hosted a special election earlier this week filling a role that’s been opened for several months.

The City Of Rincon opened polls Tuesday to fill an empty city council seat following Damon Rahn’s departure in June.

Now that seat is taken.

Kevin Exley claimed the win over opponent Eric Hills bringing in around 370 votes.

During the two-year term, Exley says he wants to focus on adjusting term limits, updating ordinances, and adding some neighborhood safety measures.

After losing the run for mayor, he says winning feels good.

“We had a debate, we had a town hall. My opponent didn’t show, he said that he had enough votes to win. We beat him with 70% of the vote, so it just goes to show you that when people get out to vote, we can make a difference,” said Exley.

The city council in Rincon meets the second and fourth Monday of every month so you can head out to that next meeting on the 25th at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Suspicious death’ of 6-month-old Liam Rye under investigation, according to coroner’s office
Man injured in shooting on Skidaway and Eisenhower
Man injured in shooting on Skidaway and Eisenhower
Andre Jerome Rouse
Man sentenced after leading police on high-speed chase, injuring 2 deputies
Train derails, hits viaduct in Yemassee
Authorities say a 16-year-old Marietta High School student was killed in a car crash Monday...
‘Scholar, athlete, and community leader’ dead at 16 after car crash

Latest News

THE News at 4
Kevin Exley wins seat on Rincon City Council in special election
Less than 5% of voters cast ballot in Chatham Co. district 2 race, election going to runoff
THE News at 4
Less than 5% of voters cast ballot in Chatham Co. district 2 race, election going to runoff
Chatham Co. District 2 commissioner race goes to runoff election