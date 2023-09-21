Man injured in shooting at West and Richards Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man has been injured in a shooting at the intersection of West and Richards Street.

Savannah Police responded to a scene at about 1:30 p.m. Police say they didn’t find any victims at the scene but there was damage to two homes.

While police were on scene, they say they were informed of a victim with a gunshot wound being treated at Memorial Hospital.

Police were able to interview the victim. Investigators have also interview victims and collected evidence,

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

