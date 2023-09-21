Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Non-native flathead catfish captured in Ogeechee River

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division captured a non-native flathead catfish while sampling in the Ogeechee River.

They say they conduct annual catfish sampling in coastal rivers to monitor native species and detect any potential non-native species invasions.

Over a dozen individual fish have been captured and removed. Recent captures have occurred in a relatively short segment of the river above Interstate Highway 95.

Officials say they will continue to conduct extensive sampling efforts in, and around, this portion of the Ogeechee.

Flathead catfish are native to Northwest Georgia drainages but have established reproducing populations in several Atlantic drainages in Georgia, including the Satilla, Altamaha, and Savannah Rivers.

Flatheads can pose a significant ecological risk when introduced into new waterbodies, primarily through predation on native species, officials say.

Wildlife Resources Division officials are asking for the public’s help to maximize efforts to protect native species. Anglers can greatly aid in this effort by not moving or releasing fish into waterbodies in which they are not native.

Anglers are reminded to harvest and report any non-native flatheads they may capture in the Ogeechee River. R

For more information on flathead catfish and other invasive species, click here.

Non-native flathead catfish
Non-native flathead catfish(Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division)

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Suspicious death’ of 6-month-old Liam Rye under investigation, according to coroner’s office
Man injured in shooting on Skidaway and Eisenhower
Man injured in shooting on Skidaway and Eisenhower
Andre Jerome Rouse
Man sentenced after leading police on high-speed chase, injuring 2 deputies
Train derails, hits viaduct in Yemassee
Authorities say a 16-year-old Marietta High School student was killed in a car crash Monday...
‘Scholar, athlete, and community leader’ dead at 16 after car crash

Latest News

Martha Puckett Middle School
Wayne Co. School System issues statement after bed bugs found at school
Alex Murdaugh in court in Beaufort County.
‘I want to take responsibility’: Murdaugh pleads guilty on federal financial crimes
Man injured in shooting on Skidaway and Eisenhower
Man injured in shooting on Skidaway and Eisenhower
East Bolton Street
Residents express concern over gun violence on E. Bolton Street