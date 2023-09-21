Sky Cams
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of 6-month-old Liam Rye as homicide

By Madeline Hunt
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is learning new information about the suspicious death of a Savannah baby boy.

A newly obtained police report and audio of a dispatch call are giving us a better idea of the timeline leading up to the death of 6-month-old Liam Rye.

Upon receiving multiple tips, the WTOC Investigates team filed a public records request with Chatham County Police.

We received this Chatham County Police incident report Thursday from the County’s Attorney’s Office in response to our request.

The report says just before 11:30 a.m. Sept. 2, a Chatham County police officer responded to a home on Garrard Avenue in Savannah.

That’s where in the report the officer says he quote “responded to an un-responsive child.”

Our team uncovered the dispatch call sent out to first responder radios that day.

“Chatham 7A1 turn around to this call at 4, correction, ***** Garrard Avenue, it’s gonna be unit number *****, it’s gonna be in reference to a 5-month-old having breathing issues, just turned into a CPR call.”

Wednesday we broke the news of this ongoing case that Chatham County Police are now investigating as a possible homicide.

That was the same day the County Coroner called Rye’s death “suspicious.”

Both agencies confirm baby Rye died on Sept. 5, that’s 3 days after this police officer says he found Rye unresponsive.

The Coroner says Rye passed away in the Children’s ICU at Memorial Hospital in Savannah but says the baby’s exact cause of death is still unknown.

Police say no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed in this case.

We will of course continue to bring you the latest updates right here on WTOC.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

