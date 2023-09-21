Sky Cams
Vigil held for Alphonso Jermaine Oliver Jr.

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A community in Savannah is making sure Alphonso Jermaine Oliver, Jr., who lost his life to gun violence, is not forgotten.

A vigil was held Wednesday in front of the Kayton Homes on Brewer Street where Alphonso was shot and killed back in May 2022.

Wednesday also marked what would have been Alphonso’s 28th birthday.

Balloons were released and candles were lit

WTOC spoke with Alphonso’s father who wants everyone to step up and find a better way to solve their problems than violence.

“I challenge the community to do better as far as this gun violence we have to find another solution better communication a better way to get out of things besides murder and violence that shouldn’t be the answer because not only do the victim’s family loses but the suspect’s family loses as well,” said Bishop Jermaine Oliver

Alphonso’s father also said he is starting a non-profit called “Alphonso’s Purpose” to provide a support network and resources to parents who have lost their children to gun violence.

