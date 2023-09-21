Wayne Co. School System issues statement on alleged bed bug infestation at middle school

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne School System has released a statement about social media posts that alleged Martha Puckett Middle School had a bed bug infestation.

The school system says they wanted to take the opportunity to “ensure that accurate information is being disseminated.”

They say there have been on reports of bed bugs at other schools or on buses. They say the reports have centered around Martha Puckett Middle School.

They say they followed the recommendation of the Department of Public Health and have kept the school open and pest control treatments have been conducted as needed.

Over the upcoming weekend, the school system says they will have a team of specially trained dog handlers clean any areas alerted on by dogs, and the handlers will apply extreme heat to areas with the most reports of bug sightings.

For the remainder of the week, the school system is asking students to not bring bookbags to school and that parents be vigilant in checking their children’s belongings each day. They say if pests are found, please contact the Department of Public Health.

They say the school system will continue continue to adhere to its protocol related to absences. If a student is absent, the parent should submit a note to the school office, and a determination will be made by school system officials regarding whether the absence is excused or unexcused.

The school system says they will continue to monitor the situation and will provide information as it becomes available. If bugs are found at any additional school sites, they say parents will be made aware.

They say they have gone to great lengths to ensure that the information gathered and shared with the public is accurate and up-to-date, and are working to make sure all schools are safe and healthy places for students to learn.

WTOC will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

