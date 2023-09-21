Wetter today, drier this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Onshore flow continues today, allowing for a few showers to push inland during the morning commute.

Heavy rain is moving onshore early this morning with some lightning. Be careful driving this morning, especially on the islands! pic.twitter.com/DQVsNwjIKg — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) September 21, 2023

Give yourself extra time to get where you need to be this morning! The best chance of rain will be closer to the coast, but scattered showers and a storm or two will spread inland during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Although the rain could be heavy at times, the severe threat is low.

The wind will be from the northeast today, gusting from 20 to 25 miles per hour at times. A Small Craft Advisory will go in effect at 2PM, wave heights are expected to reach 4 feet.

A low-pressure system is expected be off the Georgia and South Carolina coast by Friday morning. This will keep us cooler but bring in a slight chance of showers along the coast. Inland areas west of I-95 will likely not receive much rain.

Highs will likely only top out in the lower 80s Friday and Saturday, neither will be great boating days. Wave heights on Friday will be near 4 feet.

Tropical update:

The low-pressure system mentioned above has a 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical depression heading into the weekend. This system will remain offshore as it then moves northwest on Saturday/Sunday.

Nigel is a hurricane in the middle of the Atlantic and is not expected to impact land.

Our next tropical wave will move off the western coast of Africa during the middle of the week. this system will likely become a tropical depression toward the end of the week or this weekend.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

