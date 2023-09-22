Sky Cams
Amazon delivers ‘wish list’ items to children’s hospital in Savannah

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new Amazon fulfillment and distribution center just cut the ribbon to their facility on Monday and they’re already out in the community giving back.

Amazon made a delivery to the Dwayne and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital in Savannah. More specifically, to the pediatric patients being treated there.

Amazon had reached out to the hospital and asked them to create a wish list for the patients and they did as their new facility says they would, and both fulfilled and distributed those gifts to the kids. Making for a memorable day for all involved.

“For me personally it’s just awesome to get involved in the local community. Knowing that a little act can go a long way and make a child’s day,” site leader, Seth Sanert said.

“This is one of those things that really brightens the kids’ days. Anytime we can provide a special toy or art items just really elevates their day and makes it a happy spot,” Assistant Chief Nursing Officer Heather Newsome said.

Amazon said they hope this is just the first of many opportunities to get out to connect and give back to their new community.

