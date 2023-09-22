Sky Cams
Bird watchers gather for Wings Over Beaufort event

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Since Monday, over three million birds have migrated through Beaufort.

During this migration season, two bird watchers have created an event that has brought birders from six states to the Lowcountry.

Bird watchers from around the country have been making their way to Beaufort for the first Wings Over Beaufort event. The three-day festival includes birding tours, presentations and the chance to see around 200 different species of birds.

Ducks, Herons, Anhingas and hundreds of others are what bird watchers are seeing during Wings Over Beaufort. The festival’s organizers, who are both South Carolina Master Naturalists, say they wanted to bring in new kinds of ecotourism to Beaufort, and they say they’ve been successful.

Bird watchers have come from as far as New Jersey to take part in the festival. So far, the vibes have been good, and birders have done more than watch from the ground.

“It has been overwhelmingly positive, thankfully the weather has held out for us. We’re really excited about the different programs and agenda items that we put together. We’ve offered kayak tours, bird tours, tours at private lands that aren’t usually accessible to the public,” said Jennifer Clementoni, the founder of Wings Over Beaufort.

Wings over Beaufort ends Saturday, so you still have some time to get in on the fun.

