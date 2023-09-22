Breezy and dry heading into the weekend!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are slightly cooler this morning, many of us will wake up to lows in the low to me mid 60s.

We’ll warm to the upper 70s by noon under mostly sunny skies. The wind will be noticeable, gusting from the north at 20-25 miles per hour. We’ll remain breezy and comfortable this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. The weather looks great this evening with temperatures in the 70s after sunset.

The low off our coast this morning is to blame for the breezy conditions. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect today and will last through Saturday afternoon.

Neither today or tomorrow will be great boating days with wave heights over 5 feet likely. There is also a high risk for rip currents today and tomorrow.

Saturday starts out cool with upper 50s for inland areas and lower 60s around Savannah. It will be breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday won’t be quite as breezy, but it’ll be warmer with highs in the upper 80s

Dry weather continues to stick around into the beginning of next week. A cold front will approach midweek, bringing in our next best chance of rain on Wednesday.

Tropical update:

Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 is moving north off of our coast. This system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm as it approaches North Carolina on Saturday.

Nigel is a hurricane in the northern Atlantic and is expected to weaken over the weekend.

Our next tropical wave will move off the western coast of Africa during the middle of the week. this system will likely become a tropical depression toward the end of the week or this weekend.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

