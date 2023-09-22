The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 6

The End Zone
The End Zone(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 6 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

  • Beach at Groves
  • Beaufort Academy at Hilton Head Christian
  • Montgomery County at Treutlen
  • Bryan County at Telfair County
  • Portal at Wilkinson County
  • Coffee at Richmond Hill
  • Calvary Day at Savannah Christian
  • Vidalia at Windsor Forest
  • Mount de Sales at Pinewood Christian
  • Johnson County at ECI
  • Jeff Davis at Cook
  • Effingham County at South Effingham
  • Hampton County at Brookland-Cayce
  • Toombs County at Tattnall County
  • Long County at Savannah Country Day
  • Warren County at Screven County
  • Irwin County at Metter
  • Hephzibah at Southeast Bulloch
  • McIntosh Academy at Bradwell Institute
  • Beaufort at Bluffton
  • Johnson at Liberty County
  • Jenkins County at Claxton
  • St. Andrew’s at Memorial Day
  • Battery Creek at Whale Branch
  • Hilton Head Prep at Pee Dee Academy
  • Jenkins at Wayne County
  • Statesboro at Burke County
  • Bethesda Academy at Palmetto Christian
  • Georgia Christian at RTCA
  • St. John’s at Thomas Heyward

