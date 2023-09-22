The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 6
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 6 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
- Beach at Groves
- Beaufort Academy at Hilton Head Christian
- Montgomery County at Treutlen
- Bryan County at Telfair County
- Portal at Wilkinson County
- Coffee at Richmond Hill
- Calvary Day at Savannah Christian
- Vidalia at Windsor Forest
- Mount de Sales at Pinewood Christian
- Johnson County at ECI
- Jeff Davis at Cook
- Effingham County at South Effingham
- Hampton County at Brookland-Cayce
- Toombs County at Tattnall County
- Long County at Savannah Country Day
- Warren County at Screven County
- Irwin County at Metter
- Hephzibah at Southeast Bulloch
- McIntosh Academy at Bradwell Institute
- Beaufort at Bluffton
- Johnson at Liberty County
- Jenkins County at Claxton
- St. Andrew’s at Memorial Day
- Battery Creek at Whale Branch
- Hilton Head Prep at Pee Dee Academy
- Jenkins at Wayne County
- Statesboro at Burke County
- Bethesda Academy at Palmetto Christian
- Georgia Christian at RTCA
- St. John’s at Thomas Heyward
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.