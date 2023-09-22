Ex-lawyer Cory Fleming files to appeal criminal conviction, sentencing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been just over a week since a judge sentenced the former South Carolina attorney who pleaded guilty to state charges ranging from breach of trust with fraudulent intent, money laundering and criminal conspiracy.

Former South Carolina attorney Cory Fleming filed to appeal his criminal conviction and sentencing on Thursday.

Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Fleming to a total of 13 years, 10 months in prison on Sept. 14 based on multiple individual indictments that carried possible penalties of between five and 20 years, according to South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

The charges stem from accusations that he conspired with disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh to take money from a wrongful death settlement from the estate of Gloria Satterfield. Satterfield was Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper who died after what was described as a “trip-and-fall” accident at Murdaugh’s home in February of 2018.

