Free microchip and rabies vaccine clinic held at Enmarket Arena

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Storm readiness and your pets that was part of message behind Chatham County’s free rabies and microchipping event Thursday.

CEMA, Chatham Animal Services, Renegade Paw and Enmarket Arena teamed up to keep dogs healthy and findable if separated from owners during a storm. Many people WTOC spoke to said they’ve always meant to get their dog micro-chipped but for one reason on another put it off.

“I feel good about it. It helps people who are not making anything, low income to take care of their dogs the way they need to. Dogs are family members; you gotta take care of them. You gotta keep track of them. If they had airtags, they would probably have airtags but luckily for the microchips, it makes it a little safer,” said Jai Figueroa.

A little more than 150 dogs were chipped and vaccinated and then registered with Chatham County.

