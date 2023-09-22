Honey Ridge Agricenter ready to rebuild after fire destroys hay barn

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire isn’t stopping a local farm from functioning.

After a fire broke out here at Honey Ridge Agricenter last week, the center says they’re ready to rebuild and resume, starting with this weekend.

Honey Ridge Agricenter partners with Effingham County Schools and the community to run a working farm.

Last week, a fire destroyed one of its hay barns.

Agricenter CEO Todd Wall says they quickly created a plan to keep things moving.

Now, the center is hosting its first outdoor events since the incident.

On Saturday, several thousand people will be coming to the farm.

Honey Ridge is hosting its third annual cross-country meet welcoming 17 schools from across the state.

On top of the race, he says they’re also expecting around 1500 people for the Young Farmer Equipment Auction with Lane Brothers.

Walls says the Agricenter is working closely with the Effingham County Fire Department to make sure all safety measures are in-place.

“You know, you have bumps in the road from time to time. I feel like with the community’s support, the board of education, and our staff, the show must go on,” said CEO Todd Wall with Honey Ridge Agricenter.

The cross country meet kicks off here early Saturday morning.

