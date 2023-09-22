Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

New elementary school to be built in Effingham County

By Anna Black
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - With the school year now in full-force, WTOC talked to Effingham County School Superintendent about any upcoming changes or plans the community can expect to see.

A hot topic on the school district’s agenda…growth.

“Growth is something we always have our eye on.”

Effingham County School Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford says they’re rolling out different building plans to keep up and some are already in-motion.

“We’re in the middle of adding two daycare facilities to open up in January of 2024 as a benefit for our staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford.

He says another big project is in the works…

“As we continue to grow, we’re currently in the drawing and building phase of a new elementary school.”

The new elementary will be on Blue Jay Road near McCall.

Dr. Ford says it takes about a year to plan…then another year and a half to build out.

He says this would have it opening around fall of 2026 but nothing is set in stone.

“There’s a lot that goes into that. So, we have to start planning and putting things before our board for approval a few years in advance.”

Right now, the superintendent says they’re looking for contractors taking bids until October fifth.

Another site he says is also taking bids…Effingham County High School’s latest extension.

Superintendent Ford says he expects the board to see these bids roll-in over the next few weeks.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Suspicious death’ of 6-month-old Liam Rye under investigation, according to coroner’s office
Man injured in shooting on Skidaway and Eisenhower
Man injured in shooting on Skidaway and Eisenhower
Martha Puckett Middle School
Wayne Co. School System issues statement after bed bugs found at school
Police believe a man shot a woman inside a Walmart in Hiram, Georgia, before shooting himself....
Police: 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Walmart in Georgia
*
TMT Farms Christmas lights display returning in 2024

Latest News

Bird watchers gather for Wings Over Beaufort event
Chatham County Commission changes fire fee appeal process
New elementary school to be built in Effingham County
Bird watchers gather for Wings Over Beaufort event
Bird watchers gather for Wings Over Beaufort event