New elementary school to be built in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - With the school year now in full-force, WTOC talked to Effingham County School Superintendent about any upcoming changes or plans the community can expect to see.

A hot topic on the school district’s agenda…growth.

“Growth is something we always have our eye on.”

Effingham County School Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford says they’re rolling out different building plans to keep up and some are already in-motion.

“We’re in the middle of adding two daycare facilities to open up in January of 2024 as a benefit for our staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford.

He says another big project is in the works…

“As we continue to grow, we’re currently in the drawing and building phase of a new elementary school.”

The new elementary will be on Blue Jay Road near McCall.

Dr. Ford says it takes about a year to plan…then another year and a half to build out.

He says this would have it opening around fall of 2026 but nothing is set in stone.

“There’s a lot that goes into that. So, we have to start planning and putting things before our board for approval a few years in advance.”

Right now, the superintendent says they’re looking for contractors taking bids until October fifth.

Another site he says is also taking bids…Effingham County High School’s latest extension.

Superintendent Ford says he expects the board to see these bids roll-in over the next few weeks.

