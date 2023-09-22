Richmond Hill Chamber of Commerce hosts “Business After Hours” event

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill business owners gathered together for a night of networking.

The Chamber of Commerce hosts their Business After Hours event once a month to help locally owned businesses get to know each other - something she says is important now more than ever with the new growth coming to Bryan County.

“This is a small community everybody tends to know everybody, we have alot of new people coming in, and there are a lot of small businesses in town, so networking is very good, you want to do business with people you know,” said Chamber CEO Summer Beal.

Beal says that these events bring up as many as 75 small business representatives from all over Bryan County.

