Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Richmond Hill Chamber of Commerce hosts “Business After Hours” event

Richmond Hill Chamber of Commerce hosts “Business After Hours” event
Richmond Hill Chamber of Commerce hosts “Business After Hours” event(WTOC)
By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill business owners gathered together for a night of networking.

The Chamber of Commerce hosts their Business After Hours event once a month to help locally owned businesses get to know each other - something she says is important now more than ever with the new growth coming to Bryan County.

“This is a small community everybody tends to know everybody, we have alot of new people coming in, and there are a lot of small businesses in town, so networking is very good, you want to do business with people you know,” said Chamber CEO Summer Beal.

Beal says that these events bring up as many as 75 small business representatives from all over Bryan County.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Suspicious death’ of 6-month-old Liam Rye under investigation, according to coroner’s office
Man injured in shooting on Skidaway and Eisenhower
Man injured in shooting on Skidaway and Eisenhower
Andre Jerome Rouse
Man sentenced after leading police on high-speed chase, injuring 2 deputies
Martha Puckett Middle School
Wayne Co. School System issues statement after bed bugs found at school
Train derails, hits viaduct in Yemassee

Latest News

Local businesses excited to see SCAD students return to class
Local businesses excited to see SCAD students return to class
State of Georgia flag
Hyundai Motor Group, LG Energy Solution to invest additional $2 billion in Bryan County
Pupuseria Jireh
No power, no problem for Garden City Salvadorian restaurant
Surrounded by spirits at Moon River Brewing Company
Surrounded by spirits at Moon River Brewing Company