Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Some roads in Bulloch County still closed after Idalia

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some counties in our area are still recovering from the impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

Bulloch County has faced numerous road closure, including Brannen Pond Road in Brooklet. Bulloch County engineer Brad Deal tells WTOC a little bit about their plans to build the road back better than ever.

Railroad Bed Road is in the process of repair, however it is open to short term traffic. Bulloch County says there will be minor closures as repairs continue so keep an eye out.

And Moore Chavers road is set to reopen next week.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Suspicious death’ of 6-month-old Liam Rye under investigation, according to coroner’s office
Man injured in shooting on Skidaway and Eisenhower
Man injured in shooting on Skidaway and Eisenhower
Martha Puckett Middle School
Wayne Co. School System issues statement after bed bugs found at school
Police believe a man shot a woman inside a Walmart in Hiram, Georgia, before shooting himself....
Police: 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Walmart in Georgia
*
TMT Farms Christmas lights display returning in 2024

Latest News

THE News at 4:30
Some roads in Bulloch County still closed after Idalia
Group outlines benefits of development on St. Helena Island
Chatham County Commission changes fire fee appeal process
FILE - The sun sets over water lilies and cypress trees along the remote Red Trail wilderness...
U.S. to nominate Okefenokee Swamp refuge for listing as UNESCO World Heritage site