Some roads in Bulloch County still closed after Idalia

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some counties in our area are still recovering from the impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

Bulloch County has faced numerous road closure, including Brannen Pond Road in Brooklet. Bulloch County engineer Brad Deal tells WTOC a little bit about their plans to build the road back better than ever.

Railroad Bed Road is in the process of repair, however it is open to short term traffic. Bulloch County says there will be minor closures as repairs continue so keep an eye out.

And Moore Chavers road is set to reopen next week.

